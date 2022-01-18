Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

