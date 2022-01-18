Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.