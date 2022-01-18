Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

