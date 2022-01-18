Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

