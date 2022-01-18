Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,069,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include Energy Management Platform; EcoSmart Products-Hardware; EcoSmart Energy Management App; and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

