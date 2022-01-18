Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Acquires $51,040.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 11,588,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,628,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.