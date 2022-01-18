Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $4,170.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00203500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00423415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

