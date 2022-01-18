TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $162,110.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $162,110.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

