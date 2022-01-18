Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. Temenos has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.