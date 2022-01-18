Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.06

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 52105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

