Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($112,975.85).

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm has a market cap of £192.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.51. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.50 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.88).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

