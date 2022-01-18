Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tenable worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tenable by 13.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 172,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,268 shares of company stock worth $4,678,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

