TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $554,136.83

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $554,136.83 and $76,337.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00311625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00123322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002899 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.