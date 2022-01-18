TenX Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, TenX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $428,005.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

