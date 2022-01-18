Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Teradata worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

