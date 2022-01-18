Ternoa (CAPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,285,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

