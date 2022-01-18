TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

