Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,025.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $830.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

TSLA opened at $1,049.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

