Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.