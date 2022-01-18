The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

