The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $910.91

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 910.91 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 911 ($12.43), with a volume of 143891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($12.57).

The company has a market cap of £859.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.48.

In related news, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,993.04).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

