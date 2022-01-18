The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE:BK opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

