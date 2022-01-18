The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,586,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,846,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,895,000 after acquiring an additional 248,934 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,095 shares of company stock valued at $75,781,333. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

