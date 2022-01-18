The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,362,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

