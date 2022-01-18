The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez Sells 30,100 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 21,976,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,195,314. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

