The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0538 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $391,292.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,779,218 coins and its circulating supply is 92,757,618 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

