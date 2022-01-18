The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

