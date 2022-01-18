The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.