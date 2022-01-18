The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

