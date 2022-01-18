The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $416.00 by UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $416.00 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS traded down $29.32 on Tuesday, hitting $351.62. The company had a trading volume of 312,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $120,932,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

