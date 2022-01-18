The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 144,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,214,520 shares.The stock last traded at $351.14 and had previously closed at $380.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

