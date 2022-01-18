The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

