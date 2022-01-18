The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.11. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 85,690 shares.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,887,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

