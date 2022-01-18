The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Hershey worth $70,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hershey by 291.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 26.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

