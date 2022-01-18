The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.04. The company has a market cap of $380.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

