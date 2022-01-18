The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. 138,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

