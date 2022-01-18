The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.49. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.91.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

