The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $21.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.42 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $80.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Joint has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $791.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.