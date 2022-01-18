The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $590.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 586 ($8.00), with a volume of 298686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 537.96. The company has a market cap of £748.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

About The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

