The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

