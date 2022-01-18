The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Mosaic worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 132,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,160. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

