The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:MOS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after buying an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

