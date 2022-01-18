The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.06% of New York Times worth $666,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 57.9% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

