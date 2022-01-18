The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.42

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $498.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 335.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.