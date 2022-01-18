The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

