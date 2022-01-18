The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
