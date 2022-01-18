The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.