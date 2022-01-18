Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 41,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,693,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $661.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

