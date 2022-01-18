Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)’s stock price rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

