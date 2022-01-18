Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein Purchases 10,000 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Busch Orthwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00.

Shares of THO stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,865. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

