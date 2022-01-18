THORChain (RUNE) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00013635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $49.23 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

